Thailand races to hold the line as ONWR declares Bhumibol Dam stable amid rising flood risks

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has assured the public that water management at Bhumibol Dam remains stable, with no plan to open the spillway. ONWR Deputy Secretary-General Paitoon Kengkarnchang said inflows are dropping and the dam is operating within its planned framework. He added that basin-wide coordination is underway to keep the overall system under control.



ONWR reported that discharge from Sirikit Dam and Pa Sak Jolasid Dam has been reduced, while irrigation intake along both sides of the Chao Phraya Basin has been increased to ease pressure downstream. The Chao Phraya Dam will maintain its release at 2,900 cubic meters per second, a rate assessed as safe for communities along the lower river. The Royal Irrigation Department is also accelerating drainage to help flooded areas recover more quickly.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has instructed the Thai Meteorological Department to closely monitor rainfall patterns, especially in the Chao Phraya Basin, to support real-time water management decisions. Weather officials report ongoing thunderstorms across parts of the Central, Eastern, and Southern regions, while cooler temperatures are expected in the North and Northeast due to a strong cold air mass.



Bangkok and nearby provinces are adding drainage capacity ahead of potential new rainfall. The Royal Thai Navy, working with the Hydro-Informatics Institute, is installing 58 water-propulsion machines at 10 key locations to move accumulated water toward the sea. Military units in Sing Buri have also deployed to support residents by sandbagging, reinforcing barriers, and moving belongings to safer ground.

ONWR has issued an alert for flash floods and runoff in the South from November 17 to 22, citing strong monsoon conditions and high reservoir levels in several provinces. Agencies in at-risk zones have been instructed to monitor conditions around the clock, clear waterways, prepare drainage equipment, and issue timely warnings to the public. (NNT)



































