Thailand halts joint pact with Cambodia after 17 new landmines found inside Thai territory

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Army has said recent developments along the Thai–Cambodian border have made it difficult to implement the Thai–Cambodian Joint Declaration, prompting Thailand to pause cooperation under the agreement while both sides work to manage rising tensions. Army Spokesperson Major General Winthai Suwaree said the situation requires careful handling to protect safety and maintain stability.



Thai authorities have reported the discovery of 17 newly planted PMN-2 anti-personnel mines inside Thai territory. Officials said the findings raised concerns about border security and are inconsistent with past understandings between the two countries and with Cambodia’s obligations under the Ottawa Convention. Thailand has shared its assessments with relevant counterparts through diplomatic and military channels.

The Army has also expressed concern about disputed claims circulating from the Cambodian side, including allegations involving civilian casualties, prisoner treatment, and responsibility for landmine placement. Thai officials say these issues should be addressed through accurate information exchange to prevent misunderstandings and avoid further strain.





Given the current circumstances, the government has suspended steps under the Joint Declaration, including the withdrawal of heavy weapons and the repatriation of Cambodian prisoners of war. Officials say these measures will resume once conditions improve and both sides can move forward with confidence.

Thailand continues clearing mines within its territory to safeguard border communities and maintain safe access for future operations. Military officials say channels of communication remain open and that Thailand supports dialogue aimed at restoring calm and ensuring the safety of people on both sides of the border. (NNT)



































