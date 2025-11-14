Deputy Transport Minister pushes safety and service upgrades during Lopburi inspection tour

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jiraphanwanich visited the Lopburi Provincial Transport Office on November 13 to review operations and deliver policy directives to improve service quality and public safety. Upon their arrival, the delegation was greeted by Deputy Governor Prayoon Siriwan and senior officials from the transport and provincial agencies.



The provincial office operates as a key point of contact for residents through driver licensing, vehicle registration, and oversight of public transport. The unit also plays an essential role in road safety efforts, handling inspections, emissions checks, speed monitoring for buses and trucks, and accident-prevention campaigns that support safer travel across the province.

During the visit, Mallika outlines three core policy priorities, calling for transport systems that respond to local needs and allow residents to travel more easily and safely. She also urged stricter enforcement of vehicle-condition standards and emissions rules and asked officials to fully utilize the Road Safety Fund.





The delegation later inspected the Public Bus Safety Checking Point at the Highway 21 rest area in Phatthana Nikhom district, where officers conduct driver alcohol testing, license verification, work-hour control, and vehicle-safety checks.

Mallika said the inspection tour was conducted to raise safety and service standards so that people in Lopburi—and travelers passing through—experience a transport system that supports everyday mobility and economic activity. (NNT)



































