Thailand promotes Udon Thani as tourism and logistics hub in Greater Mekong Sub-region

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is visiting Udon Thani province to meet with local administrations and private sector to discuss provincial development direction.

The Prime Minister and delegation has travelled to Wat Kesorn Silakhun Temple (Wat Pa Ban Tat) to follow up on the construction progress of a Pagoda in memoriam of Phra Achan Maha Bua Yanasampanno.







The Prime Minister will, then, meet with Udon Thani’s local administrations and private sector at Monthathip Hall in Muang district, where Udon Thani’s governor will update him on the province’s development plan and direction, and transport and logistics connectivity between Udon Thani and other GMS (Greater Mekong Sub-region) provinces.



Udon Thani Chamber of Commerce will also report on trade and investment trends, and benefits the local people will be receiving from the Government’s policies, while chief executive of Udon Thani provincial administrative organization will give the Prime Minister a briefing on the preparation for the province’s hosting of International Horticultural Exposition in 2026 under the theme: “Harmony of Life”.







In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will travel to “Kham Chanot Wang Nakhin” a famous sacred place, located in Ban Dung district which is set as 1 of the 6 districts to be reopened to tourists under the “Udon Plus Model”. He will observe preparation for the province reopening.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Udon Thani, a tourism hub of the Northeast and a connecting point to the GMS countries, namely Lao PDR, Vietnam, and Southern China, is another province that wants to be reopened to foreign tourists in a bid to revive economy and tourism sector. (TNA)





















































