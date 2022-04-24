Thailand promotes soft power and cultural conservation

Thailand is planning to promote its soft power along with the conservation of its cultural heritage, with officials inviting the general public to visit historical attractions in Bangkok.

The government has also laid out value-adding measures for products and services from Thailand, focusing primarily on the 5F categories of products and services comprising food, film, fashion, fighting and festival.



Additionally, the government is encouraging communities to adopt local wisdom and present their identities through products and cuisine, as well as hold flea markets on weekends and holidays to promote local tourism.

Authorities have meanwhile been working to recover ancient relics and artwork from abroad, having succeeded in bringing home 759 items so far.







Thailand has also been working closely with UNESCO to conserve its cultural heritage through the nomination of places as world heritage sites, while proposing activities as intangible cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has also invited the general public to participate in celebrating the 240th anniversary of the Rattanakosin Era by visiting palaces, temples and other learning sites across the historic quarter of Bangkok.

He said these activities would help instill a sense of pride and further unite the Thai people as a nation.(NNT)

































