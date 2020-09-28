Thailand promotes natural rubber for northeastern road safety

The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives kicked off a project to boost road safety in the Northeast with natural rubber products.







Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob launched the project to use natural rubber products to promote safety on Highway 2033’s Kham Phok-NongYat section in NongYat sub-district of Muang district in Nakhon Phanom province.





He said that in the project rubber fender barriers and rubber guide posts would be installed to absorb crash impacts, thus reduce damage and at the same time generate at least 30 billion baht in income of rubber farmers because the production of such safety tools considerably consumed natural rubber as their raw materials.

The project is being implemented in three northeastern provinces of Nakhon Phanom, Bung Kan and Loei that possessed vast rubber plantations in the Northeast, Mr Saksayam said. (TNA)







