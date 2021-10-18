Thailand promotes bio-tourism concept for new normal era

The Biodiversity-Based Economy Development Office (BEDO) has presented its take on creating bio-tourism destinations out of faraway communities during this COVID-19 era, with an aim of dissipating income to locals.







BEDO President Wijarn Simachaya elaborated on his office’s bio-tourism concept for the New Normal era, saying that beauty and abundance of nature, as well as biodiversity within each community, could be leveraged as selling points. He said ‘natural capital’ and biodiversity could be used to generate value for products that carry each community’s identity.



Tourism focusing on each community’s traditional way of life – including natural resources and environmental elements – continues to garner increased interest among tourists. BEDO has already promoted this type of tourism in 6 rural communities which possessed rare scenery, wildlife, or local wisdom that relates to biological resources. The communities include a sustainable agriculture group in Phu Luang district of Loei and a biological resource development group focused on growing Calamansi in Khalung district of Chanthaburi.







BEDO endeavors to enable each of the supported communities to develop its offerings in a way that promotes communities as bio-tourism destinations and dissipates income locally, while also contributing to the preservation of these communities. (NNT)



























