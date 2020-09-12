Thailand prevents illegal migrant workers at border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo

With the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent in many countries, including Thailand’s neighbors, concerns about illegal border crossings by migrant workers are heightened. The Labor Minister, Suchart Chomklin, visited KlongLuk border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, to inspect the screening process and discuss with local entrepreneurs guidelines for hiring migrant workers, following the easing of many restrictions.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mr. Suchart said he gathered direct input from entrepreneurs affected by the adverse impact of COVID-19. The agricultural sector in particular is experiencing labor shortages. In order to employ migrant workers at this time, relevant agencies have to find ways to look after them and prepare quarantine facilities in compliance with the Ministry of Public Health’s standards.





At the moment, they are using Chanthaburi province as a model in the hiring of Cambodian workers to harvest longan. They may use border patrol police camps to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days, to help reduce entrepreneurs’ operating costs and to better control the situation. It is expected to be implemented soon to help people working in the agricultural sector.

The Labor Minister said he had instructed labor offices in Thailand’s border provinces to work with military and police units in preventing illegal border crossings by migrant workers. (NNT)











