Thailand presents its ongoing commitment to hosting Expo 2028 – Phuket

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) held a briefing to present Thailand’s ongoing commitment and vision to hosting the Expo 2028 – Phuket under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity” and to seek support from member states of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in the upcoming election in Paris in June 2023 to select the winning host destination.







Mr. Sarun Charoensuwan, MFA Permanent Secretary, said, “Thailand’s bid to host the Expo 2028 in Phuket is prioritised as a national agenda. Thailand and Phuket are fully ready to host the Expo, which will be the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, standing to benefit the entire region.”







The overview of Thailand’s vision for the expo, including its theme and concept that seeks to address pressing global challenges impacting People, Planet and Prosperity was presented by Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB). He said “The Expo 2028 – Phuket will be a platform for participating countries to present their solutions for sustainable future living, with people and the environment at the centre.”

Mr. Narong Woonciew, Governor of Phuket, said “Thailand’s bid to host Expo 2028 – Phuket was a local initiative driven by Phuket’s local communities. Its strength as a top tourism destination with world-class facilities, and its long-term development strategy to promote sustainability in all dimensions, made Phuket a fitting place to inspire and foster positive changes towards a sustainable future.”







Also present at the briefing to reinforce Thailand’s readiness to host Expo 2028 – Phuket were Mr. Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, Advisory Chairman Phuket Tourist Association., and Dr. Peeradon Kaewlai, Architect, Advisory to Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand.

The design and concept of Expo 2028 – Phuket will centre around the “Flow of Nature”, and emphasize use of green technology.

Following the briefing, H.E. Mr. Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, hosted a reception at that highlighted Phuket’s unique charms and strengths such as its local gastronomy, culture, and sustainable and health tourism industries, as well as the strong participation by Phuket’s local communities in the Expo 2028 – Phuket project. There were activities from Phuket Young Ambassadors, and Ms. Manita Duangkham Farmer – Miss Thailand 2022 and a Phuket native.



Held under the theme “Local to Global: Phuket Expo 2028”, the reception at the MFA’s Vithes Samosorn Hall was attended by around 250 representatives from the diplomatic corps and honorary consulates, chambers of commerce, media and the private sector. (TAT)



























