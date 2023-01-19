‘Bangkok Film Festival’ to kick off this week

The Bangkok Film Festival 2023 is set to take place at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center on Rama I Road in Pathumwan district from January 20 to 22. The festival, which is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) “Colorful Bangkok” campaign, aims to promote the city as a creative destination.







The highlight of the festival will be daily screenings of three award-winning films – “Legend of Suriyothai,” “Bad Genius,” and “Blue Again” – at the open-air style theater in front of the center.

In addition to film screenings, the festival will also include a seminar titled “Bangkok: The Creative City,” a workshop on film directing, editing, and screenwriting led by experts, and a competition for short documentary films with the theme “Connecting Bangkok 2030.” Prizes for the competition total 200,000 baht.







Film enthusiasts can also enjoy live music performances by six youth bands and a shopping bonanza featuring unique products from each of Bangkok’s 50 districts. The festival runs from 10 am to 10 pm each day.

For more information on the festival, visit www.pr-bangkok.com and the BMA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/prbangkok. (NNT)

































