Thailand prepares for onslaught of tropical storm ‘Lionrock’ this weekend

The depression in the central part of the South China Sea has intensified into tropical storm ‘Lionrock,’ which is expected to make landfall in upper Vietnam on October 10-11. Meanwhile, all provincial authorities in Thailand are being asked to prepare for heavy precipitation.







The Meteorological Department has issued an announcement about the ‘Lionrock’ tropical storm, which developed from a depression in the South China Sea. The storm, which is now heading north-northwest, is expected to pass over China’s Hainan Island and then make landfall in upper Vietnam on October 10-11. There is a possibility of increased rainfall in Thailand’s Northeast, should the storm dissipate.

The strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand and the low-pressure trough prevailing over the Central Region and lower part of the Northeastern Region are causing heavy rains in the lower Northeast, the East and the South. Waves are expected to be 2-3 meters high off the Andaman coast and in the Gulf of Thailand. Small boats in the Andaman Sea should keep ashore.





Due to the presence of ‘Lionrock’, the Central Disaster Management Command, under the direction of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department chief, has requested provincial authorities and regional Disaster Prevention and Mitigation offices to closely follow the weather situation and be mindful of associated risks. Local administrative bodies were being asked to warn people in areas deemed to be at risk and areas which were already facing an accumulation of water.

People who encounter natural disasters can call the 24-hour hotline 1784 for assistance. (NNT)





























