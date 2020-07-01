Thailand phase 5 lockdown easing, nightlife reopening begins today

Thailand is moving to phase five of lockdown easing on Wednesday, allowing reopening of nearly all business activities, but emergency decree is extended for another month.







The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) regarding the next phase of reopening and emergency decree extension.

The fifth phase of the relaxing of restrictions will see entertainment venues and nightlife services including pubs, bars and massage parlors resuming their operations under some disease control guidelines.

More groups of foreigners will be allowed to enter the kingdom, the government said in its statement.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha government has declared state of emergency since late March. The administration maintains that the executive decree is still necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

As the coronavirus pandemic is far from over in many parts of the world, the government needs legal tools to reduce the risk of a second wave of the pandemic, according to the Prime Minister.

The Cabinet formally approved the extension of the emergency decree nationwide for another month, until July 31, as recommended by the CCSA and the National Security Council.(TNA)











