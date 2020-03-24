Thailand organizes big cleaning activities to fight COVID-19

UBON RATCHATHANI – People in Bangkok, and in many provinces across Thailand, have joined forces to clean public areas in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.





In the northeastern province of UbonRatchathani, people cleansed 11 public areas. The areas included Thung Si Muang Park, UbonRatchathani’s City Pillar Shrine, the Municipal Market near the Laithong Hotel, UbonRatchathani Airport, Chalerm Phrakiat Bus Terminal, Ubon Ratchathani Railway Station and a fresh market in WarinChamrap district.

The people picked up garbage and sprayed water and disinfectant on roads, footpaths and other outdoor areas. The cleaning was carried out in numerous districts of Ubon Ratchathani.

With the COVID-19 situation still developing, many people in the southern border province of Yala went to shops to buy protective masks, alcohol-based products and hand sanitizers to protect themselves from the disease. In Muang Yala district, shops were selling alcohol-based products and hand sanitizers at 320 baht per set, after a shortage of such items earlier this month. They are also selling face masks at 30 baht per piece. The price has increased in line with supply and demand. Yala province has been experiencing a shortage of surgical masks for a couple of months. (NNT)





