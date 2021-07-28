Thailand opens vaccine registration for people over 18 years old tomorrow

From Thursday July 29, the COVID-19 vaccination center at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok will allow people over 18 years old to make a vaccination appointment via four telecommunication networks. This morning, many people, including the elderly, again arrived at Bang Sue Grand Station to receive their jabs.







The first gate of the vaccination center in Bang Sue is open to the elderly, pregnant women, and people weighing over 100 kilograms. The second, third and fourth gates are for people who have registered on the MorPrompt (Doctor ready) platform and mobile networks.

Previously, many people lined up outside the building, waiting to receive the vaccine. Each zone is now clearly separate, with chairs and tents provided to those waiting for their shots, and officials are providing assistance and making sure that everyone is seated.



People at the vaccination center said they were happy with the orderliness because the zones are clearly marked and they don’t have to wait too long. They said they are not concerned about possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.







Tomorrow, people can register for their first AstraZeneca dose via four mobile networks, including Advanced Info Service (AIS), True Corporation, Total Access Communication (DTAC) and National Telecom (NT). The conditions are as follows:

People over 18 years old will receive jabs from a reserved 10,000 doses per day. People over 60 years old and people with any of seven chronic diseases, including chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, stroke, obesity, cancer and diabetes, will also receive shots from a reserved 10,000 doses per day. Accompanying persons are excluded. Reservations starts at 9 a.m. on July 29th, 2021. People can check reservation methods with their respective mobile networks. The vaccination period is between August 1st and 31st, 2021.

