Thailand officially enters summer, upper regions warned of thunderstorms Mar 3-5

BANGKOK – The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of summer storms in upper Thailand from March 3-5. Thailand has now officially entered summer.







Meteorological Department Director General Somsak Khaosuwan confirmed on Sunday that Thailand had entered summer on February 29, 2020, with the temperature rising almost everywhere in Thailand and continuously hot weather during the day. It is expected that summer this year will end in mid-May 2020.

The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning regarding summer storms in northern Thailand from March 3-5. There will be thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and lightning in some areas. The northeastern and eastern regions will be affected from March 3-4, while the lower northern, central and eastern regions including Bangkok and its vicinity will also begin to be affected.

