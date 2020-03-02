TCEB tries to bring MICE events to small Pattaya neighborhood

A small Pattaya neighborhood heard how it could attract business meetings with such things as coconut coffee.







City tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai opened the Feb. 26 meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions workshop co-sponsored by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau and Networks of MICE Industry at Fah Sai Aiko Park in the Pattaya-Takhiantia Community.

TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya told the gathering that the government is trying to boost domestic tourism by having companies reward their employees with meetings and field trips to other provinces to generate tourism revenue, create jobs and develop skills.

While the Takhiantia neighborhood at first would have little to offer MICE site buyers, the community can develop facilities and features that are unique to the area.

As part of that, workshop participants visited various business meeting facilities and enjoyed beverages at Coco Coffee, a new community-run business that offers coffee flavored with locally grown coconuts.



















