Thailand offers online treatments via mobile app for COVID patients mostly with mild symptoms

The Ministry of Public Health is offering online diagnoses and treatments via mobile applications to provide faster treatment for COVID-19 patients.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, the Ministry of Public Health has reported an increase in COVID infection cases, but most patients are being diagnosed with minor symptoms such as fever, coughing and sore throat. These patients were provided treatments corresponding to their conditions and allowed to return home for self-isolation. Patients classified as part of the vulnerable ’608’ group will meanwhile be treated in accordance with doctor recommendations.







The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has also expanded its treatment services by providing telemedicine via the “Good Doctor Technology” and “MorDee” applications. Patients under the universal health coverage program can sign up for either of these apps to receive online diagnoses and treatments from doctors.





The deputy spokesperson said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has advised public health officials to streamline their systems to provide faster treatment in preparation for a spike in infection cases, particularly among vulnerable groups.



The Ministry of Public Health anticipates an increase in the number of new cases but says it will likely maintain its current COVID alert level because members of the public now have a better understanding of how to look after themselves, such as by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Reports indicate that commuters have mostly been following these measures while traveling during long holidays.(NNT)

































