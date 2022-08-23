Thailand, Myanmar to boost trade cooperation

Myanmar and Thailand agreed to promote trade cooperation and maintain order along the border.

Myanmar ambassador to Thailand, U Chit Swe on Monday paid a courtesy call on the Thai Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha at Government House on the occasion of assuming his new position.

Gen. Prayut thanked Myanmar for cooperation to fight against narcotics, illegal immigration, human trafficking, transnational crimes like call center scams and online gambling.







He also thanked Myanmar migrant workers who have contributed to the development in Thailand and asked them to comply with the procedures under the Thai law.

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, the Thai prime minister said he hoped peace and stability would return to Myanmar soon and Thailand was ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar. (TNA)










































