Thailand, Myanmar to address border issues

Bangkok – Myanmar’s Supreme Commander, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen. Prayut in Bangkok on Tuesday as part of his visit to Thailand to attend the 7th Thailand-Myanmar High Level Committee (HLC) Meeting.

During talks, both sides agreed to jointly address border issues such as terrorism, narcotics and illegal fishing, with the support of neighboring countries. They also agreed to enhance cooperation in education and military training as well as expand the scope of training.

The Supreme Commander expressed his condolences over the loss of Gen. Prem Tinsulanonda. He then thanked the government of Thailand for its understanding of different events in Myanmar and its support for democracy and peace. He said Myanmar will remain a good neighbor and will closely cooperate with the Thai military in all respects.