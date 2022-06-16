Thailand monitors commodity product prices

Officials will be keeping a close eye on commodity prices amid reports that entrepreneurs are raising rates well above the government’s predetermined ceiling.

The government made the announcement following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, noting that some price hikes unfairly burden consumers.







The administration has so far declared over 200 products to be controlled goods that cannot legally be sold above their set prices.

The complete list of these items can be found on the official website of the Department of Internal Trade at dit.go.th.

Vendors are also urged to refrain from raising prices on goods not listed as controlled.





The Cabinet also approved a 3.5 billion-baht central budget for emergencies so the Ministry of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation can expedite its “U2T for BCG and Regional Development” plan. The grassroots post-pandemic economic and social development plan will be implemented in more than 7,400 sub-districts throughout Thailand.



The plan is expected to create about 68,000 jobs intended primarily for new graduates, while putting no less than 600 million baht into monthly circulation. (NNT)

































