Thailand maximizes use of army resources for patients transport and treatment in far provinces

The Royal Thai Army has deployed its aircraft to help transport COVID-19 patients for treatment in the provinces, due to a shortage of beds in Greater Bangkok.

Army deputy spokeswoman Col Sirichan Ngathong said Army Chief Gen Narongpan Jitkaewtae ordered the maximized use of army resources, including the modification of army planes, during the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, with operations conducted by the army’s mobilization center, regional army and the army medical department.







She said the modified planes are suitable for patient transport and disease control. Security, air ventilation and filtration systems and security cameras, with communication devices, were installed onboard the planes, while healthcare officers will constantly monitor the patients.



Col Sirichan added that army medics also participated in a training exercise to cover all processes, from boarding the patients to delivering supplies. People can contact the army COVID-19 call center at 02-270-5685-9 to request air transport. (NNT)



















