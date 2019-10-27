Thailand, Malaysia discuss border stability

The Thailand-Malaysia Regional Border Commission has engaged in a meeting on the topic “Resolving Issues to Strengthen the Border”.

The Commander of Thailand’s Fourth Army Region, Lt. Gen. Pornsak Poonsawat, led a delegation to George Town in the city of Penang, Malaysia, to engage in a meeting with the Commander of Malaysia’s Western Field Army Headquarters, Lt. Gen. Dato’ Hj Mohd Nazir Hj Mami. The meeting was to affirm the strong ties between military top brass of both countries and underline cooperation against issues affecting the Thai-Malaysian border region.

The two sides acknowledged the objectives of their meeting as preparation to cope with security issues, violence along the border and the trafficking of narcotics and contraband. They agreed that such matters require cooperation to ensure stability.