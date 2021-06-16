Thailand launches ‘Sati’ mobile app for public mental health in both Thai and English

The Department of Mental Health, Ministry of Public Health, has launched the ‘Sati’ application to encourage the mental wellness of the public.

The application is for those who have stress and sadness and wish to express their feelings to someone, without judgment.

The users can create their account without using their real name. It is available in both Thai and English. The department is also looking for volunteers who can be ‘listeners’, in both languages.







The application is available in iOS and android platform.

Those who are interested in volunteering as a listener, please visit https://bit.ly/becomelistenerEN.

Listeners have to pass a training course on how to be a properly empathetic listener, before they are allowed to take calls. (NNT)



















