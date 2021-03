Official COVID-19 update in Thailand on Tuesday

* 26,501 people infected (+ 60 cases)

* 25,851 discharged from hospital (+74)

* 565 in hospital

* 85 deaths (+0)

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration said the latest imported cases are:

Sudan – 1

United Arab Emirates – 6

Myanmar – 1

Russia – 1

Germany – 1

United Kingdom – 4

United States of America- 1

Malaysia (entered illegally through natural borders) – 2

Total : 17

Domestic cases – 22

Proactive case finding in communities – 21 (NNT)