Grand sermon to be held in celebration of royal coronation

Bangkok – The Office of National Buddhism is calling on Buddhists to attend the Grand Sermon and practice Dharma in honor of His Majesty the King on the occasion of the coronation ceremonies from September 19 to September 22 in Nakhon Pathom.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Thewan Liptapanlop announced in a press conference that the Great Sermon and Dharma practice in honor of His Majesty the King will be held at the Phuttha Monthon auditorium.

Buddhists are encouraged to co-host and attend the sermon with 13 Vessantara episodes. His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch is scheduled to preside over the opening ceremony on September 19.

For more information, please visit the Office of National Buddhism’s website www.onab.go.th or telephone 0 2441 7965 – 6.