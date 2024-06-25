Thailand-Kuwait Foreign Affairs Ministers bilateral meeting in Tehran, Iran

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, during the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Ministerial Meeting held in Tehran, Iran on 24 June 2024.







Both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various sectors including food security, renewable energy, and medical tourism, as well as committed to establish the Joint Commission between the two countries in the near future to drive their relationship forward. Moreover, the Thai FM also invited Kuwati private sector to invest in Thailand , in line with the IGNITE Thailand policy and in Mega projects such as the Landbridge.







Both FMs also discussed cooperation in other multilateral frameworks. In this regard, the Thai FM reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to serve as a bridge builder between ASEAN, the Arab League, and GCC. (MFA)

















































