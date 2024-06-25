Thailand-Bahrain Foreign Affairs Ministers bilateral meeting in Tehran, Iran

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, on the sideline of the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Ministerial Meeting in Tehran, Iran on 24 June 2024.

Both sides welcomed the close bilateral ties, while the Thai FM expressed readiness to enhance cooperation with Bahrain in potential areas such as medical tourism, food security, renewable energy, trade and investment, as well as enhance cooperation in other global and regional frameworks, particularly ACD, ASEAN, GCC, BRICS and OIC. Furthermore, the Thai FM also expressed the Thai side’s readiness to host the 4th High Joint Commission (HJC) Bilateral Cooperation this year. (MFA)













































