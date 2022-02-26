Thailand kicks off APEC reconnecting the region

Thailand as the host of APEC 2022 kicked off the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM1) to move forwards its priorities and key deliverables, under the theme “OPEN. CONNECT. BALANCE.”

In the virtual media conference on Friday, Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand and Apec 2022 SOM Chair said APEC delegates and subject matter experts met in around 30 working group meetings and seminars, covering from a wide range of issues from regional economic integration, digital economies, restoring connectivity and food security.



The outcomes of the discussion at the working group level were reported to the Senior Officials’ Meeting, which took place on Feb 24 – 25.

Thailand proposed that APEC should reassess a post-Covid19 economic landscape and discuss how APEC will be able to move forward to deepen regional economic integration.







SOM 1 kickstarted a refreshed conversation on the Free Trade Area of the Asia- Pacific (FTAAP) by seeking APEC member economies’ view on what the future FTAAP should look like in the post-Covid 19 landscape and how Apec could help shape FTAAP into the new generation free trade agreement that goes beyond trade and investment but also contributes to robust and inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Thani said the discussion initiated during SOM1 has laid the groundwork for further in-depth discussion, building toward a private-public dialogue between APEC ministers responsible for trade and business leaders under APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) before the ministers meet in May in the lead-up to the 12th WTO ministerial conference in June.



On reconnecting the region, he said cross border restrictions imposed in response to the pandemic has tremendously impacted the economy particularly tourism and travel industries. SOM1 put great effort in reinvigorating these sectors to accelerate economic recovery. He highlighted the work of the APEC Safe Passage Taskforce to coordinate the safe and seamless resumption of cross-border travel in the region.

APEC senior officials discussed proposals submitted by member economies such as vaccine certificates and safe and sustainable tourism.



Emphasis was given to facilitating cross-border mobility through measures such as the exchange of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) among the APEC economies, the establishment of APEC Portal for Safe Passage and broadening the scheme of the APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC).

SOM1 also discussed enhancing digital economies, digital connectivity in the region. In collaboration with Google, Thailand will organize the Apec App Challenge, where young developers from across the APEC region will be invited to develop software solutions, embracing the BCG economy model to support MSMEs. The programme will open for application early March.







On promoting balance, sustainable, inclusive development, Thailand hosted a Policy Dialogue on Promoting BCG Economy on Feb 22 for APEC economies to share their experiences in implementing the BCG approach, focusing on three key areas including agriculture and food system, energy, and resources management, and to explore how BCG can be mainstreamed into APEC’s work to drive the region towards sustainable development. (TNA)

































