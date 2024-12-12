Thailand issues severe weather warning for Southern Thailand

SURAT THANI, Thailand – Thailand is preparing for increased rainfall from now to December 16th. The heavy rain is driven by a strengthening northeast monsoon and a low-pressure system over the Gulf of Thailand. Several southern provinces are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, raising serious concerns about flooding and landslides.

Initial impacts are forecast for Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and nearby areas. The Flood, Storm, and Landslide Relief Operations Center has instructed the Royal Irrigation Department to clear waterways to help reduce the risk of flooding.







Landslide warnings have been issued for high-risk areas, including Phunphin District in Surat Thani and several districts in Pattani.

Nakhon Si Thammarat remains heavily affected by flooding. Emergency teams are working to assist residents by deploying water pumps and other equipment. In areas where floodwaters have receded, recovery efforts are underway. Repair teams from the Department of Skill Development are helping restore homes, motorcycles, and electrical appliances.

The Ministry of Labor is seeking budget support to launch job programs for people affected by the disaster. Residents relocating livestock to roadways are being urged to coordinate with local officials to ensure the safety for both animals and road users.







Rainfall is expected to spread to additional provinces in the coming days. These include Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Phuket. Authorities are staying vigilant to manage potential flooding and landslides during this period.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to minimizing the disaster’s impact and expediting recovery efforts for affected communities. (NNT)



































