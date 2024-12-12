First time attack – Elephant kills tourist at Phu Kradueng National Park, parts of hiking trails closed off

LOEI, Thailand – A Thai national has died after being attacked by a wild elephant at Phu Kradueng National Park, prompting park officials to close off some hiking trails, Dec 12.

The 49-year-old woman was hiking with a friend on a trail leading to Phen Phop Mai Waterfall when she was attacked on Wednesday morning. The elephant charged at the woman twice, causing fatal injuries.

Adisorn Hemtanon, the head of Phu Kradueng National Park, said that the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and has instructed park rangers to provide increased security for visitors.







According to reports, this is the first time a wild elephant has attacked a tourist in this area. As a preliminary measure, the waterfall trail has been temporarily closed, along with all other trails where the elephant has been spotted. However, nature trails remain open to the public.

The Department has also formed a committee to investigate the circumstances leading up to the attack and to determine if there are any measures that can be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Phu Kradueng National Park is a popular tourist destination in northeastern Thailand, known for its stunning natural beauty and diverse wildlife. (TNA)



































