PM monitors Thai–Cambodian border talks as JBC Meeting continues in Phnom Penh

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been closely following the 6th Meeting of the Thai–Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), currently taking place in Phnom Penh. Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsub confirmed that the Prime Minister received regular updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs throughout June 14.







The Thai delegation is led by Prasas Prasasvinitchai, former ambassador to Cambodia, who chairs the Thai side of the Commission. He is holding bilateral discussions with Lam Chea, Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs of Cambodia, who co-chairs the meeting.

The Ministry reported that the session began with a small-group preparatory meeting covering technical issues related to land boundary matters under the framework of the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding. The full session is expected to continue through June 15.



Officials have described the talks as constructive, with both sides engaged in ongoing dialogue. The Thai government views the JBC as a reliable mechanism for addressing boundary issues and supporting cooperation, citing past outcomes such as the development of Thai–Cambodian Friendship Bridges.

The Prime Minister expressed support for the Thai delegation and all relevant agencies, encouraging them to continue their efforts in line with the national interest. She is expected to review a full report at the conclusion of the meeting. (NNT)

































