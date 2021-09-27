Thailand introduces ‘Digital Health Pass’ for domestic travel

Mor Prom has introduced a new function, ‘Digital Health Pass’, as an electronic health certificate.

The Digital Health Pass can certify users for domestic travel, in collaboration with seven airlines, namely Bangkok Airways, Thai Smile, Air Asia X, Air Asia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and VietJet Air.







The Mor Prom LINE OA: can be added at: https://page.line.me/?accountId=mophconnect.

The Mor Prom application can be downloaded at

iOS: https://shorten.moph.go.th/api/item/b-rMEjDnT

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…

(PRD)

































