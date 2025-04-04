Chiang Mai earthquake rattles condo market, prompts safety closures and investor jitters

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – The recent earthquake, with tremors felt across northern Thailand, has left visible damage to several condominium buildings in Chiang Mai. While only one condominium has sustained structural damage, some units remain uninhabitable. The quake has caused widespread concern among residents and investors, shaking confidence in over 70 condo projects with more than 13,000 units across the province. Sales have sharply declined as fear of high-rise living grows.

Real estate developers believe the panic will be temporary, but acknowledge that regaining public trust will require a renewed focus on structural integrity, which could become a key selling point for future buyers. (TNA)







Luxury Condo Sealed Off After Cracks Appear Post-Quake

On March 28, the Chiang Mai Municipality ordered a high-end condominium in the San Dek area to be sealed off after visible cracks were found in the building following the quake. Officials deemed the structure potentially unsafe and prohibited residents from reentering until thorough safety inspections are completed. The decision follows a magnitude 8.2 earthquake centered in Myanmar, with tremors felt in 24 provinces across Thailand, including the North, Central region, and Bangkok.

Authorities continue to monitor buildings for hidden structural vulnerabilities, as the real estate sector braces for the quake’s longer-term economic aftershocks.



























