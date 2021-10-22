Thailand imposes proactive crackdown on human trafficking

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has instructed related agencies to take serious actions against human trafficking, asking them to look out for any involvement by officials, which shall result in severe penalties.

Gen Prawit’s instruction came after reports of government officials’ involvement in human trafficking, and the discovery of forced labor in several industries, especially in fisheries where the lack of victim classification has become a major obstacle to anti-trafficking operations.

Gen Prawit has urged intelligence units to conduct an in-depth follow-up on the connection between government officials and human trafficking rings, with weekly reports expected to be forwarded to him.

Gen Prawit asked the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Labor to coordinate with the police and the military to suppress trafficking at national borders and inner areas.

He said all government officials found involved will face legal punishments, disciplinary actions, seizure of assets, and employment termination.







He also urged agencies to conduct inspections against prostitution at workplaces, factories, and workers’ housings, and to coordinate with social development and human security offices to provide victims with support and protection. (NNT)



























