Thailand imposes new measures to effectively control domestic infections and int’l arrivals

By Pattaya Mail
Press Briefing of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Thursday April 28.
    • Prime Minister chaired the CCSA’s general meeting on Thursday April 28. The results of the meeting involve new measures regarding the re-zoning of areas, corresponding measures as well as the increase of the quarantine period for incoming international travelers
    • The Thai government has decided to impose a new COVID-19 zoning, in accordance with the number of infections. The re-categorized controlled zone comprising ‘Maximum and Strict Controlled Areas (Dark Red Zone), the Maximum Controlled Areas (Red Zone) and Controlled Areas (Orange Zone)



    • The corresponding measures for provinces in the ‘Dark Red Zone’ includes the prohibition of the gathering of more than 20 people, no dine-in in restaurants, markets and convenience stores will be allowed to opened from 4 a.m.-11p.m.
    • Mask wearing will now be mandatory in all public areas nationwide

    • The Thai government has advised companies to implement ‘Work from Home’ policy for their staff for 14 more days to curb spreading of coronavirus infections
    • CCSA has approved the extension of the quarantine period to 14 days for all international travelers regardless of their nationalities or vaccination status

  • The government will launch a new economic remedy scheme to help low income citizens to overcome this difficult time
  • Department of Insurance had been in discussion with various agencies to provide the best health insurance for medical personnel
  • Thailand to speed up vaccine rollout to achieve target of 50 million people by year’s end

Broadcast from Government House of Thailand (NNT)









