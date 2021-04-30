Thailand imposes new measures to effectively control domestic infections and int’l arrivals

-
- Prime Minister chaired the CCSA’s general meeting on Thursday April 28. The results of the meeting involve new measures regarding the re-zoning of areas, corresponding measures as well as the increase of the quarantine period for incoming international travelers
- The Thai government has decided to impose a new COVID-19 zoning, in accordance with the number of infections. The re-categorized controlled zone comprising ‘Maximum and Strict Controlled Areas (Dark Red Zone), the Maximum Controlled Areas (Red Zone) and Controlled Areas (Orange Zone)
- The corresponding measures for provinces in the ‘Dark Red Zone’ includes the prohibition of the gathering of more than 20 people, no dine-in in restaurants, markets and convenience stores will be allowed to opened from 4 a.m.-11p.m.
- Mask wearing will now be mandatory in all public areas nationwide
- The Thai government has advised companies to implement ‘Work from Home’ policy for their staff for 14 more days to curb spreading of coronavirus infections
- CCSA has approved the extension of the quarantine period to 14 days for all international travelers regardless of their nationalities or vaccination status
- The government will launch a new economic remedy scheme to help low income citizens to overcome this difficult time
- Department of Insurance had been in discussion with various agencies to provide the best health insurance for medical personnel
- Thailand to speed up vaccine rollout to achieve target of 50 million people by year’s end
Broadcast from Government House of Thailand (NNT)