Thailand hosting Miss Universe – a chance to showcase culture, hospitality, and entertainment

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is exploring the possibility of hosting future editions of the Miss Universe pageant to attract international visitors and showcase Thailand’s cultural heritage. Minister Sorawong Thienthong recently led discussions with Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, and Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, CEO of JKN Global Media, the official license holder of the competition.







The Miss Universe pageant is a globally recognized event with millions of viewers each year. Thai officials see it as an opportunity to strengthen the country’s reputation as a destination known for its traditions, hospitality, and entertainment industry.

The ministry has expressed readiness to support efforts to bring the competition back to Thailand, noting that the pageant would attract international attention and contribute to economic growth through increased tourism, hospitality spending, and media exposure.



Thailand has a history of successfully hosting the Miss Universe competition and other large-scale international events. Bringing the pageant back would align with ongoing efforts by the government to enhance creative tourism experiences and expand the country’s presence in the global entertainment sector.

Discussions are expected to continue as both parties evaluate logistics and potential benefits. If approved, hosting Miss Universe in Thailand could enhance the country’s appeal as a premier travel destination while providing a platform to promote its cultural identity to audiences worldwide. (NNT)























