Crowds gather to witness blood moon lunar eclipse

MEXICO CITY – Last night, March 15, people across several countries had the rare opportunity to witness a total lunar eclipse, turning the moon a deep red hue in a breathtaking celestial display.

Latin America was one of the best regions to view the total lunar eclipse, with major cities hosting viewing events. In Caracas, Venezuela, and Bogotá, Colombia, planetariums organized special gatherings, drawing large crowds eager to experience the phenomenon.







In Mexico, spectators from Mexico City up to Ciudad Juárez in the north were treated to the striking sight of the “Blood Moon.”

According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse lasted 66 minutes, marking the first such event visible in Latin America since 2022. Other regions, including North America, parts of Africa and Europe, Australia, and Japan, also had the opportunity to observe the eclipse, though some areas only experienced a partial lunar eclipse. (TNA)























