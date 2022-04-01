Thailand ‘Happy Quarantine’ entry rules from April 1

The following rules will be in effect from 1 April, 2022, and will also apply to travellers who have applied/obtained the Alternative Quarantine Thailand Pass or Certificate of Entry with scheduled arrivals from this date.

The Alternative Quarantine entry scheme is for international travellers from any country and territory around the world, regardless of their vaccination status, who can enter Thailand at all points of entry (air/land/water).



Pre-arrival Requirements

All travellers must have the following documents for entering Thailand:

A Thailand Pass, which can be applied via https://tp.consular.go.th/. An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$20,000. Thais and foreign expatriates under Thailand’s national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement. *TAT recommends that travellers make sure to check the small print of any COVID-19 insurance policy before purchasing. Ultimately, the policy should cover the cost of treatment and other medical expenses associated with being infected with COVID-19, including in-patient hospitalization, hospital isolation, hotel isolation, or related quarantine. The insurance policy should also cover the whole duration that travellers are planning to stay in Thailand, plus at least 10 extra days as a precautionary measure in the event that the traveller’s second test result returns as positive. A proof of prepayment for 5 nights of accommodation at government-approved Alternative Quarantine (AQ) accommodation or similar government-approved facility, which can be booked via the following platforms. https://asq.locanation.com

Kindly note that foreign nationals must also have proof of payment for a required RT-PCR test on Day 5.







On Arrival Requirements / During the Stay

All travellers must undergo the ‘entry screening’, including body temperature check at the point of entry (air/land/water). Present the required documents to the Immigration/Health Control officer to carry out the checks, then proceed through the Immigration procedures. Then, proceed to undergo the quarantine for 5 days. *Travellers under 18 years of age, travelling with parents or guardians, are also required to undergo the quarantine. All travellers – both Thai and foreign nationals – are required to undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 5. Travellers whose test result returns as negative can exit the quarantine and are free to go anywhere in Thailand.

can exit the quarantine and are free to go anywhere in Thailand. Travellers whose test result returns as positive will be referred for appropriate medical treatment in accordance with Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558 (2015). The expenses must be covered by the required insurance / own expense for foreign travellers, or national healthcare coverage for Thais and eligible foreign expatriates. Pending on their conditions, they may be medically advised to receive treatment in either hospital hotel isolation or community isolation. During receiving the medical treatment – at least 10 days, they must remain in their accommodation only. They should not leave their accommodation unless utmost necessary, and must notify the Communicable Disease Control officer in-charge. After having recovered from COVID-19, they will receive a medical certificate of recovery.

During the quarantine period, all travellers must download and install an alert application, and set it on at all times for the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

While in Thailand, travellers are advised to strictly follow standard, good personal hygiene practices; such as, wear a mask in public, maintain hand hygiene (washing with soap and water or using hand sanitiser), and keep physical distance of at least 1 metre from others. *Travellers who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should get tested. If testing positive they must get an appropriate medical treatment. Those with COVID-19 testing appointment must get tested.



Guidelines for Domestic / International Departure

Domestic departure – After having completed the required quarantine period, travellers are free to go anywhere in Thailand.

International departure – It is the responsibility of travellers or their organizations to make sure that the travellers meet the requirements of their specific international destination regardless of the point of departure. (This information has been updated on 31 March, 2022.) (TAT)

































