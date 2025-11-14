Thai Police join six-nation effort to tackle cybercrime in China

BANGKOK, Thailand – A Royal Thai Police delegation, led by Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirabhop Bhuridej, Assistant Commissioner-General and Deputy Director of the Police Cyber Task Force (PCTF), met with Liu Zhongyi, Assistant Minister for Public Security of China, along with police representatives and related agencies from six countries — China, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia — at the Meeting on Cracking Down on Telecommunications and Cyberspace Fraud, held from 13 to 15 November 2025 in China.

The meeting aims to strengthen multilateral cooperation in combating cybercrime across the Mekong River Basin through coordinated efforts to identify scam operations, share intelligence, and enhance joint responses to transnational crime. (NNT)




































