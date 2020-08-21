Thailand gears up plan to boost domestic tourism to replace international visitors

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is finalizing a plan to boost domestic tourism as international visitors are not likely to return for months.







Speaking at a seminar on Thursday, Anan Wongbenjarat, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, said that although Thailand was successful in controlling the outbreak of coronavirus, the country could not fully open its borders for international tourists until a COVID-19 vaccine was available.

The new plan to boost domestic tourism which would be introduced soon would focus on group tours for Thai tourists in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi and Phuket, he said.

Related agencies and travel agents’ association had been working on the plan which would revitalize domestic market and generate income for the tourism sector, said Anan.

The international travel restrictions imposed by countries around the world have forced Thailand to postpone the International Travel Fair (TITF) from August to January. In the meantime, tourism business operators have switched to focus on domestic travel. (TNA)











