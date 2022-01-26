Thailand focuses cannabis legalization on health and medical purposes

The Ministry of Public Health said the legalization of cannabis and hemp is to enable the use of these plants for health and medical purposes, rather than recreational consumption.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul has provided the latest update on the legalization of cannabis and hemp, saying all the necessary processes have been performed by the Ministry of Public Health, with further consideration needed from the Narcotics Control Board.







He said the legalizing of these plants is focused on health and medical implementations rather than recreational use, while the import of cannabis plants remains illegal, except for cannabis seeds.

The bill that regulates cannabis and hemp proposed by the Food and Drug Administration clearly prohibits recreational use of these plants, he noted.



He also asked relevant officials to prevent the abuse of cannabis, possibly with a rollout of THC measuring devices. Any products that contain more than 0.2% of THC compound is considered illegal. (NNT)



























