Thailand fast-tracks vaccine imports and domestic vaccination

Thai government is negotiating with Sinovac to purchase an additional 5 million doses of vaccine, as authorities are accelerating delivery of vaccine to the people.



However, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul insisted that AstraZeneca would be the main vaccine and would be ready for mass inoculation from May.







He also urged people to avoid panic and remain cautious after some 80 infections of the mass testing cases were found at Bang Khae Market between Bang Khae and Phasi Charoen districts in Bangkok. (NNT)













