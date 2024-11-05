Thailand expected to be colder than last year this winter season; cool air, heavy rainfall in Pattaya

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has officially declared the start of Thailand’s winter season as of November 3, approximately two weeks later than usual. This delay is attributed to tropical storm formations in the Pacific Ocean, which moved towards the South China Sea, along with scattered rain in some areas.







The Director of Weather Forecasting, Somkuan Tonjan, noted that cooler air began covering the northern and northeastern regions since October 29, with minimum temperatures falling below 23°C. This cool air has gradually extended to central and eastern areas (including Pattaya). Meanwhile, the wind patterns at lower and higher altitudes have shifted, bringing northeastern and western winds, signaling the start of winter.

Although northern Thailand may still experience some rain, the southern region is expected to see heavy rainfall in November and December, possibly leading to severe weather in certain areas. This year’s winter temperatures are predicted to drop lower than last year, indicating a colder season ahead. (TNA)





































