Thailand expands markets for ‘OTOP’ local goods

The Transport Ministry plans to market local products at its transport facilities to help stimulate the economy.







Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said One-Tambon-One-Products (OTOPs) could be marketed at train stations, areas near expressways and malls in Bangkok and other provinces. He expected the project would be realized within next year or early 2022.

Normally OTOPs have been exhibited only nine days a year at the exhibition center in the Muang Thong Thani estate in Nonthaburi province, he said.

“I wondered why OTOPs have been marketed only nine days a year at the exhibition center. Why shouldn’t they be made available 365 days a year. From now on the project will be discussed with the owners of targeted areas including the Bang Sue central station,” he said.

The marketing initiative foresaw OTOPs sales at modern trade outlets and would include a fair profit-sharing system, the minister said.

The government also planned to develop OTOP producers to be small and medium enterprises, Mr Saksayam said. (TNA)











