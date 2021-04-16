Thailand entertainment-related Covid-19 clusters to end in one month

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul wanted clusters of COVID-19 cases linked to entertainment places mainly in Thonglor, Bangkok and in other provinces to be contained within a month.







Inspecting COVID-19 vaccination at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, Mr Anutin said that the vaccination should cover all medical personnel next week to ensure confidence in their work.







He also said that the closure of entertainment places meant an end to COVID-19 transmission there and COVID-19 clusters from entertainment venues should be under control within a month.



Mr Anutin assured that there were enough beds for COVID-19 patients and new field hospitals and hospitels were being set up.



He added that the parliament already contacted the Ministry of Public Health to arrange for COVID-19 vaccination for members of the parliament. (TNA)









