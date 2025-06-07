Thailand enacts stronger whistleblower protections under new anti-corruption law

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has enacted new legislation strengthening protections for whistleblowers involved in anti-corruption efforts. Published in the Royal Gazette on June 5, 2025, the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption (No. 2), B.E. 2568 (2025) introduces legal safeguards to shield individuals from retaliation when reporting misconduct or exposing corruption. The law follows the government’s broader reforms under the National Anti-Corruption Commission’s (NACC) revised strategy to encourage public involvement.

The Act incorporates key elements of Anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) principles, seeking to prevent the misuse of legal processes to silence or intimidate those who act in good faith. It protects individuals who provide information, evidence, or opinions related to official duties or NACC investigations. Support mechanisms are outlined for criminal, civil, and disciplinary actions resulting from whistleblowing.







In criminal cases, the NACC may issue a resolution of protection for submission to police, prosecutors, or courts, and provide legal support, including representation and coverage of litigation costs. In civil lawsuits, similar assistance is available, including legal counsel and payment of court fees. For those facing disciplinary measures, the Act mandates an immediate halt to proceedings upon issuance of a protection resolution.

These provisions ensure that citizens can report wrongdoing without fear of legal or professional consequences. The law also authorizes the NACC to assign officials and lawyers to support whistleblowers throughout legal processes, helping to level the playing field for individuals acting in the public interest. (NNT)

































