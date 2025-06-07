Thai Army delegates border control powers to regional commanders amid tensions with Cambodia

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Army has issued an order granting authority to the commanders of the Burapha and Suranaree task forces to oversee the opening and closing of all types of border checkpoints along the Thai–Cambodian border. This move follows a resolution passed by the National Security Council (NSC) on June 6, aiming to strengthen national security in response to increasing tensions in the border region.







Army Spokesman Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree announced that Commander-in-Chief Gen. Pana Klaewplodthuk signed the directive empowering the two regional commanders to implement necessary measures, criteria, procedures, and conditions appropriate to the evolving situation in each area. The measures may be adjusted depending on the severity and specific conditions at different checkpoints.

This decision reflects growing concern over repeated Cambodian incursions into Thai territory and provocative behavior by Cambodian forces, despite Thailand’s continued efforts to resolve the situation through peaceful dialogue. Cambodia has reportedly increased its military presence and established bases near the border, raising alarms about national sovereignty and border stability.



The Thai Army will now lead coordination among relevant agencies, which are expected to comply strictly with military directives. The new authority allows the designated commanders to respond swiftly to incidents along the border and ensure the safety and stability of local communities.

Further details of the order can be accessed through the official Army website at www.rta.mi.th, as the government urges the public to seek verified information through official channels. (TNA)

































