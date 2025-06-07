Thailand tightens Cambodia border controls after troop clash and failed talks, urges calm ahead of key June 14 JBC talks

BANGKOK, Thailand – Press Conference on Developments on the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, 7 June 2025

Good afternoon to members of the media. Thank you for coming today to this Press Conference where we will be updating you with the latest information on developments on the Thailand-Cambodia border situation.

Regarding the clash that occurred between soldiers from both sides on 28 May 2025 at Chong Bok, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province, the Thai side was compelled to act in self defense, in the protection of the sovereignty of the country, which was appropriate, proportionate, and in accordance with international law and practices.







Following the said incident, the Thai side has exercised the utmost restraint and focused on resolving the situation peacefully by calling on the Cambodian side to exert all efforts to reduce and contain tension in that area, with discussions taking place at all levels, including at the level of the Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Defense, and the Armed Forces of both countries, based in good faith and on the good relations between Thailand and Cambodia as neighboring countries and fellow ASEAN members. Both sides agreed to this approach toward a peaceful solution, through existing bilateral mechanisms that have been used all along.

Most recently, on 5 June 2025, the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministers of Defense of both countries met in Sa Kaeo Province to jointly find a solution. The Thai side reiterated the need to reduce the level of tension on the border and proposed an adjustment in troops which would follow the existing guidelines prior to the conflict in order to reduce the chance of military clashes, which would impact the people of both countries.



It was unfortunate that the Cambodian side immediately rejected the offer to adjust its forces and has instead continued to reinforce its troops in the border area, refusing to comply with the Memorandum of Understanding 2000 on the basis of peaceful negotiations. These actions taken by the Cambodian side will further increase tensions and cause the situation in the area to become even more fragile, which reflects a lack of good intentions and good faith to cooperate with the Thai side in reducing and quelling existing tensions so that the situation can return to normal.

Therefore, in accordance with the decision of the National Security Council of Thailand and in order to maintain the security and safety of the Thai people along the border, the Thai side is compelled to act and instate the use of relevant measures related to the control of movement at the Thai-Cambodian border crossings. As such, the National Security Council has given authority to the First Army Area, the Second Army Area and Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Command to determine the necessary and appropriate measures, criteria, methods, conditions and timeframes for crossing the border at all types of border crossings along the Thai-Cambodian border. The severity of the measures will be in accordance with the level of tension and the level of cooperation extended by the Cambodian side in resolving the issue.



It should be underlined that the main objective of the actions taken by the Thai side is to maintain the safety of both Thai and Cambodian people in the border area and to maintain peace and order along the Thai-Cambodian border. The Thai side will take into consideration and the necessary care to ensure that any measures will not impact trade and the livelihood and wellbeing of the people in the area on both sides, including in the humanitarian dimension.

The Thai side once again calls on the Cambodian side to reduce the level of tension along the border to prevent the situation from escalating unnecessarily, which will have negative impacts on the people on both sides along the border.

The Thai side reaffirms its readiness to use bilateral mechanisms, especially the meeting of the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) scheduled for 14 June, as well as other existing bilateral mechanisms, to find a peaceful solution based on mutual respect and good faith in order to return the Thai-Cambodian border to normalcy for the benefit of the people of both countries. (PRD)

































