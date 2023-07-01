Thailand emerges as hotspot for international filmmakers

Thailand has proven to be an attractive destination for foreign filmmakers, with over 200 international films shot in the country during the first half of this year, resulting in a revenue of 1.84 billion baht.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana announced the encouraging figures on June 29, emphasizing the government’s unwavering support in promoting Thailand as an ideal location for global film productions.







One of the latest foreign films being shot in Thailand is a Warner Bros Discovery production centered around Thai cuisine. Thai star couple Prin “Mark” Suparat and Kimberley Anne Woltemas are starring in this US production, which showcases picturesque locations across the country. The film is set to be aired on HBO and HBO Go, further highlighting Thailand’s appeal as a filming destination.

According to Tipanan, the revenue generated from the 222 foreign films between January and June 16 reflects solid growth in the industry. The number of film productions increased by 12 compared to the same period last year, contributing to revenue growth of 132.8 million baht.



Since 2016, Thailand has played host to approximately 740 film productions, generating a total revenue of 4.86 billion baht. Remarkably, even amid the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, 121 film shoots took place in the kingdom. The government considers filming in Thailand as a lucrative contributor to the country’s soft power and an important source of income.







Recognizing the potential, the cabinet approved a proposal on February 7 to raise cash rebates for film producers using Thailand as a shooting location. The cash rebates were increased from 15% and 20% to 20% and 30% for a two-year period. Additionally, the ceiling for the cash rebate per film was raised from 75 million baht to 150 million baht. These measures have successfully attracted more filmmakers to choose Thailand as their preferred filming destination. (NNT)

















