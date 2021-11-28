Thailand eases entry rules from December 16

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the easing of entry rules for international arrivals, including returning Thais and foreign residents, under all three schemes – TEST & GO, Sandbox Programme, and Quarantine – effective from 16 December, 2021.

The TAT Newsroom will be providing full details on each of the entry schemes as soon as the official announcement on the Royal Thai Government Gazette is available. In the meantime, below is the information announced by the CCSA.







Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO)

What’s New: In addition to arrival by air, travellers will be allowed to enter by land (at Nong Khai’s border checkpoint, starting 24 December, 2021) and sea provided that they meet the vaccination and testing requirements.



The current 1-night waiting period in a hotel and a confirmed payment (for 1-night stay at SHA++ hotel, 1 RT-PCR test, and pre-arranged airport transfer) will no longer be required.

On arrival testing will be changed to an ATK method.

Travellers under 6 years of age, travelling with parents with a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before travelling, are not required to have a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test result and can have saliva test when entering to the Kingdom.

Travellers 6-11 years of age, travelling with parents, must have a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before travelling.







Travellers 12-17 years of age, travelling with parents, are not required to be vaccinated but must have a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before travelling. Those unaccompanied must get vaccinated with at least one dose of an approved vaccine and must have a negative RT-PCR test result.

Travellers previously infected within 3 months before travelling must have a medical certificate of recovery or get vaccinated with at least one dose of an approved vaccine for an unspecified period of times before travelling.

Remain Unchanged: Travel from the approved countries/territories (currently 63) where travellers must have stayed for 21 days or more. Returning Thais and foreign residents, who previously travelled from Thailand, are exempt from this requirement.







An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000. Thais and foreign residents who have national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

Everyone 18 years of age and older should get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand, and must have a negative RT-PCR test result 72 hours before the travel date.

Living in the Blue Zone (Sandbox Destinations)

What’s New: In addition to arrival by air, travellers will be allowed to enter by land (at Nong Khai’s border checkpoint, starting 24 December, 2021) and sea provided that they meet the vaccination and testing requirements.





The mandatory stay will be reduced to 5 days from the current 7 days within one of the Blue Zone Sandbox destinations. This also means a confirmed payment for 5 nights at SHA+ accommodation is required.

On arrival (the first) testing will continue to use the RT-PCR method, but the second testing by an ATK method will be done sooner on Day 4-5 from currently Day 6-7.

Travellers under 6 years of age, travelling with parents with a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before travelling, are not required to have a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test result and can have saliva test when entering to the Kingdom.



Travellers 6-11 years of age, travelling with parents, must have a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before travelling.

Travellers 12-17 years of age, travelling with parents, are not required to be vaccinated but must have a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before travelling. Those unaccompanied must get vaccinated with at least one dose of an approved vaccine and must have a negative RT-PCR test result.

Travellers previously infected within 3 months before travelling must have a medical certificate of recovery or get vaccinated with at least one dose of an approved vaccine for an unspecified period of times before travelling.







Remain Unchanged: Travel from any country or territory in the world.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000. Thais and foreign residents who have national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

Everyone 18 years of age and older should get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand, and must have a negative RT-PCR test result 72 hours before the travel date.







Happy Quarantine Nationwide

What’s New: Travellers will be able to entry Thailand at all points of entry: If fully vaccinated, 5-day quarantine (currently 7 days); if unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, 10-day quarantine, and for the rest of the arrivals, a 14-day quarantine. This also means a confirmed payment for 5 nights or 10 nights at quarantine facilities is required.

Testing will continue to use the RT-PCR method for on arrival (Day 0-1), while the second testing will be done sooner on Day 4-5, or Day 8-9, or Day 12-13, depending on the length of the quarantine period.







Remain Unchanged: Travel from any country or territory in the world.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000. Thais and foreign residents who have national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

Kindly note that travellers under any of the entry schemes are still required to register for a Thailand Pass at https://tp.consular.go.th/.



























